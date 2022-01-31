Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 55.2%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

