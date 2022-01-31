CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.31. 66,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.14.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

