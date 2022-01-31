Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.