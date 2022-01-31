Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$8.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,300. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.29.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

