Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

COVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

