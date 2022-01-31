Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 95,901 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 95,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $42.00. 590,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.