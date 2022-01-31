TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder 325 Capital Llc Buys 7,622 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TACT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. 68,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,150. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

