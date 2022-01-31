Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo Sells 7,113 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BMRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The company has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

