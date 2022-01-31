Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo Sells 7,113 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BMRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The company has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
