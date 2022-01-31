FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $47.01 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004100 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,005,599 coins and its circulating supply is 471,672,280 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

