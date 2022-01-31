Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.65. 156,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

