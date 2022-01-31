ARCELLX, INC. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (ACLX)

ARCELLX, INC. (ACLX) expects to raise $133 million in an IPO on Friday, February 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $536.6 million.

BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Barclays and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO.

ARCELLX, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. We believe cell therapies are one of the forward pillars of medicine, and our mission is to advance humanity by engineering cell therapies that are safer, more effective and more broadly accessible. Though cell therapies have shown benefits to date, cell therapies have historically been constrained to existing biologic structures, which has limited their impact and opportunity. Our novel synthetic binding scaffold, the D-Domain, was engineered to overcome the limitations of traditional Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR-Ts). Existing cell therapy solutions, most of which use a biologic-based, single chain variable fragment (scFv) binding domain, tend to be beneficial to a limited segment of patients, often result in high toxicity, and have narrow applicability in treatable indications. We believe we can overcome these limitations by engineering a new class of D-Domain powered autologous and allogeneic CAR-Ts, including classical single infusion CAR-Ts called ddCARs and dosable and controllable universal CAR-Ts called ARC-SparX, to address hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and indications outside of oncology, such as autoimmune diseases. At the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), we recently announced positive preliminary results from our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CART-ddBCMA, our lead ddCAR product candidate, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM), defined as patients with either minimal response or disease progression within 60 days of last treatment. “.

ARCELLX, INC. was founded in 2014 and has 78 employees. The company is located at 25 West Watkins Mill Road, Suite A Gaithersburg, MD 20878 and can be reached via phone at (240) 327-0603 or on the web at http://www.arcellx.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCELLX INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCELLX INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.