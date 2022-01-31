Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

HWM traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $31.09. 4,605,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

