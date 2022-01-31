Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

OLMA traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 432,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,109. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

