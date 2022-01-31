Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HPGLY remained flat at $$142.99 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

