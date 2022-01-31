Minter Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.10 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $5,503.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00136260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00181303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,393,804,330 coins and its circulating supply is 5,188,594,763 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

