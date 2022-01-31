BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
