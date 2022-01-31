BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.