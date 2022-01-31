Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 53.5% in January

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

NBB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,869. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

