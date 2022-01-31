Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 699,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRHLF shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

