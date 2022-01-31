Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RQI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. 369,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $18.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
