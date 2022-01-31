Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RQI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. 369,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 236,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.