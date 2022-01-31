T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,083. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
