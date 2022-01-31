T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,083. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.