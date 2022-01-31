Analysts Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Technip Energies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

