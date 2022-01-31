-$0.06 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.41. 956,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,377. The company has a market cap of $612.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

