Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. 23,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,894. The company has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Professional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Professional by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Professional by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

