Elamachain Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Elamachain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $338,651.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00113610 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

