POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.37

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

