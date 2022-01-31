London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LDNXF traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.07. 9,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,808. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $144.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.