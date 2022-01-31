Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Drops By 32.2%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 141,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 217,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,273. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

