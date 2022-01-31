Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Drops By 31.1%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 300,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,488 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 74.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

NTG stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

