Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.78.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.16. 258,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,767. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

