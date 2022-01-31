RAI Finance Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $786,101.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

