Peanut Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $499,097.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

