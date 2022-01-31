Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 18,898,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,672,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

