Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,803. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

