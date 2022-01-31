MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report sales of $162.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,505 shares of company stock worth $11,456,983 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,608. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

