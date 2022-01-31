Hertz Network (HTZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53,636.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $433,326.57 and $53,636.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.