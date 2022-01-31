Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5,216.54 or 0.13607917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

