Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 40.5% in January

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 549,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.