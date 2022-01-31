Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 40.2%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,181,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 218,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:WIW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,013. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.