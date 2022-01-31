Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 789,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SMWB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,985. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. Analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,712,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.