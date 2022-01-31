Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report $271.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.50 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

Shares of YELP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 654,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,887. Yelp has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Yelp by 661.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

