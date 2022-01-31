Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will report sales of $56.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.02 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $282.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $434.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $486.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SI. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

SI stock traded up $11.64 on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,856. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $6,022,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 44.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

