Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,097. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

