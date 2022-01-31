Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.67. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. 1,190,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,774. Leidos has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.