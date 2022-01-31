ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.85 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $37.85 million and $17,463.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.06985286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,329.79 or 0.99960009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006736 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

