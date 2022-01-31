Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.52. 6,731,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,873. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

