CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Up 81.4% in January

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,944. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTT. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
