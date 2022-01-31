CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Up 81.4% in January

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,944. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTT. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.