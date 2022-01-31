Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

1/20/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $47.00.

1/18/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

1/13/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

1/10/2022 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/15/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

GLPI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 422,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

