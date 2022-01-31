Oddo Bhf Reiterates “GBX 410” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 177.30 ($2.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

