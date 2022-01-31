UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €15.10 ($16.97) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.44) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.79 ($19.99).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a one year high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.