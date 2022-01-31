PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUBC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. PureBase has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Get PureBase alerts:

About PureBase

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.